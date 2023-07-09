HPD officer injured after being hit by suspected drunken driver in east Houston

Officer assisting with the pursuit, with lights and sirens on was hit by a Ford pickup truck at the intersection of Market and Federal.

HOUSTON – A suspected drunken driver was taken into custody after allegedly hitting a Houston police officer who was part of an ongoing chase late Saturday.

The crash happened on Market Street near Federal Road shortly after 11 p.m.

Police said the officer was assisting other officers with a chase when a Ford pickup truck struck her.

The officer’s patrol vehicle had emergency sirens on prior to the crash, police said.

According to authorities, the driver of the Ford truck showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital for a shoulder injury. She is expected to be OK.

No additional officers were hurt.