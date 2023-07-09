Coast Guard medevacs oil rig crewman experiencing symptoms of cardiac arrest from rig 88 miles off Freeport

FREEPORT, Texas – A crewmember on an oil rig located 88 miles off the coast of Freeport was flown to a hospital after experiencing symptoms of cardiac arrest Sunday.

According to the Coast Guard, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification at 5:46 a.m. that a 50-year-old oil rig crewman was experiencing symptoms of cardiac arrest and needed medical assistance. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to conduct the medevac and a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew to provide a cover flight.

The helicopter landed aboard the rig and took the man to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He was reportedly in stable condition.