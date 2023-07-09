93º

Coast Guard medevacs oil rig crewman experiencing symptoms of cardiac arrest from rig 88 miles off Freeport

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Helicopter medevac's man from oil rig off Freeport (U.S. Coast Guard District 8)

FREEPORT, Texas – A crewmember on an oil rig located 88 miles off the coast of Freeport was flown to a hospital after experiencing symptoms of cardiac arrest Sunday.

According to the Coast Guard, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification at 5:46 a.m. that a 50-year-old oil rig crewman was experiencing symptoms of cardiac arrest and needed medical assistance. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to conduct the medevac and a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew to provide a cover flight.

The helicopter landed aboard the rig and took the man to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He was reportedly in stable condition.

