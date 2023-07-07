Suspects wanted for aggravated robbery of Houston pawn shop

Aggravated robbery at a pawn shop at the 8600 block of Main

Two unknown males are responsible for an aggravated robbery at a pawn shop, located at the 8600 block of Main.

One of the men pulled out a handgun while demanding money from the cash register.

The suspects then fled toward a parking garage at the 8700 block of Main.

Suspect one is around 30 years old and is 5′ 7 to 5′ 9. He was wearing a red cap, gray t-shirt and black shorts.

Suspect two is 20 to 30 years old and is 5′ 10 to 6′ 0. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a black mask.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.