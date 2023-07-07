76º

Suspect shot while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle in north Harris County

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A suspect was shot while attempting to steal a vehicle in north Harris County Thursday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened in the 14100 block of Sunwick Street.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the owner of the vehicle tried confronting the suspect when the suspect discharged a firearm and shot at the owner. The owner returned fire and struck the suspect, Gonzalez said.

The suspect man was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

