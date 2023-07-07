Suspect shot while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle in north Harris County

HOUSTON – A suspect was shot while attempting to steal a vehicle in north Harris County Thursday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened in the 14100 block of Sunwick Street.

@HCSOTexas units responded to the 14100 blk of Sunwick Street. Preliminary: a male was allegedly attempting to steal the complaint’s vehicle. The complainant attempted to confront the male, when the male discharged his weapon towards the complainant. The complainant returned

1/2 pic.twitter.com/ugLbJfSLY2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 7, 2023

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the owner of the vehicle tried confronting the suspect when the suspect discharged a firearm and shot at the owner. The owner returned fire and struck the suspect, Gonzalez said.

The suspect man was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.