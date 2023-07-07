Investigation underway after man found shot to death inside vacant apartment unit in south Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a vacant apartment Friday in South Houston.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 4801 Allendale Road around 1:15 a.m. and found a man shot inside a vacant apartment unit.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors told officers they hear gunshots and then what sounded like a person jumping from the second-floor window.

At this time, there’s not motive or suspects.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.