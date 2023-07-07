Former deputy fire marshal gets 20 years for accidentally shooting, killing Waller County volunteer firefighter

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – A former deputy fire marshal with the University of Houston has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of a volunteer firefighter in Waller County.

Joshua Hahn pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter as well as aggravated assault, according to prosecutor Sean Whittmore.

The judge in the case also issued a deadly weapon finding, which means Hahn will have to serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

The shooting happened on May 23, 2021. Investigators said Douglas Smith, 18, was shot one time while visiting a home off Bowler Road. At the time, Whittmore said at least five people were in the kitchen of the home when Hahn was showing off his rifle.

“The arrested individual said he had unloaded his firearm, he was carrying it and he dropped it and it went off. That was the initial report,” said Whittmore.

Whittmore said sheriff’s investigators got a different version from witnesses.

“Witnesses later said a different story happened, indicating he had been pointing the rifle at the individual, that he pulled the trigger and it went off,” said Whittmore.

Whittmore also said there is no indication this was intentional. He said Hahn ejected the magazine from the rifle but didn’t check whether a bullet was still in the chamber.

“So when he pulled the trigger a .223 round fired,” said Whittmore.

The shooting was in such close proximity, fragments exited Smith’s body and hit another man in the chest, according to Whittmore. That man survived.

Smith was a volunteer firefighter with the Tri-County Fire Department. Hahn was also a volunteer firefighter in Waller County but his main job was as a deputy fire marshal at the University of Houston’s main campus.