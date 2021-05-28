Volunteer firefighter killed by deputy fire marshal in shooting in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – A deputy fire marshal has been charged with manslaughter following the weekend shooting death of a volunteer firefighter. Joshua Hahn remains in the Waller County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Sheriff Troy Guidry said the shooting was not an intentional act, but a reckless one.

Investigators said Douglas Smith, 18, was shot one time while visiting a home off Bowler Road last Sunday. Prosecutor Sean Whittmore said at least five people were in the kitchen of the home when Hahn was showing off his rifle.

“The arrested individual said he had unloaded his firearm, he was carrying it and he dropped it and it went off. That was the initial report,” said Whittmore.

Whittmore said sheriff’s investigators got a different version from witnesses.

“Witnesses later said a different story happened, indicating he had been pointing the rifle at the individual, that he pulled the trigger and it went off,” said Whittmore.

Whittmore also said there is no indication this was intentional. He said Hahn ejected the magazine from the rifle but didn’t check whether a bullet was still in the chamber.

“So when he pulled the trigger a .223 round fired,” said Whittmore.