3 unanswered questions about the newly approved Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi

A new Alzheimer’s drug was granted full approval by the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, marking the first time the agency has approved a drug meant to slow the progression of the disease.

The drug, called Leqembi, was shown in clinical trials to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in people with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage illness. It is not a cure.

Leqembi targets a type of protein in the brain called beta-amyloid, long thought by scientists to be one of the leading causes of the disease.

