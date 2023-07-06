HOUSTON – Hey H-town,

I hope you all had a safe and beautiful Fourth of July. So many people are hitting the roads and the sky for summer vacation. I recently traveled to Panama City Beach in Florida. Flight cancellations have been a problem for many people, but luckily, I had no issues getting there. I spent four days on the beach and enjoyed every moment of it. The white-sand beaches and clear water made it the perfect getaway just days before the 4th of July.

Speaking of beaches, I still haven’t visited Galveston since moving to Houston. I hear it is one of the most charming beach towns in the country with an amazing boardwalk. If you’ve been to Galveston and have a favorite hotel, activity, or restaurant, send it my way! I would love to explore it and feature it during my New 2 HOU segment. The segment allows me to explore the Houston area as a newcomer and share what I’ve learned with other newbies in town.

Hope you enjoyed your Fourth of July holiday. Be safe on the roadways!

Justina Latimer