Pregnant woman shot multiple times during robbery at NW Houston liquor store

HOUSTON – A pregnant woman was shot multiple times during a robbery at a liquor store in northwest Houston Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD units responded to reports of a shooting at a store located at 5782 Bingle Rd. at around 7:45 p.m.

According to police, two individuals wearing masks exited a vehicle with handguns and approached the liquor store. The clerk saw it on a live-feed camera and produced his own weapon in self-defense, investigators said.

Officers said at some point, someone inside discharged a firearm and gunfire was exchanged. A woman who is believed to be about two months pregnant was reportedly hit at least three times. She was transported by ambulance and is in stable condition, police said.

The two masked suspects fled the scene.

Police said they believe the woman was an innocent bystander.