New H-E-B Splash Park opens in Corpus Christi

The new H-E-B splash park has opened at Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi.

The Texas State Aquarium announced that the new H-E-B Splash Park, three times the size of its previous splash pad, opened Monday in Corpus Christi, according to a release.

The $2.8 million upgrades feature a multi-level slide play structure, a 350-gallon water dump feature, and sitting and shade areas.

“As longtime supporters of the Texas State Aquarium, we are always looking for ways to provide unique, educational, and fun experiences for Texas families,” Rob Hall, H-E-B Group Vice President – Gulf Coast, stated in the news release. “We are delighted that the aquarium’s newest attraction, the H-E-B Splash Park, will be a place for families to enjoy and come together to create memories.”

Hours of operation

The splash pad is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Labor Day.

After Labor Day, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends only through October.

Tickets cost $29.95 for children ages 3 to 12 and $39.95 for those 13 and older. Discounts are available for students, seniors 65 and older, and military members.

