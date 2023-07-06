Keke Palmer’s boyfriend faces backlash for shaming her sheer dress at Usher concert

Keke Palmer attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend and father of her newborn is facing backlash after he criticized her on social media for wearing a sheer dress at an Usher concert.

Palmer, who welcomed a baby with Darius Jackson earlier this year, donned a dotted, sheer dress with a bodysuit underneath at Usher’s Las Vegas residency on Wednesday, where the singer serenaded her with his hit “There Goes My Baby.”

Jackson shared a video clip of Palmer and Usher hugging as he sang to her on Twitter, writing: “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

