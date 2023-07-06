Fugitive sought for continuous sexual abuse of a child

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division asked for the public’s help locating a fugitive wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On June 15, 2022, the Houston Police Department received a report of sexual abuse that occurred in the 400 block of Merriweather Street.

During the investigation, the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse by the fugitive Remberto Balmore Rosa that occurred from March 2015 to March 2022.

Balmore Rosa is described as a 41-year-old Hispanic male.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.