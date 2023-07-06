Boil water noticed issued for Texas City after E. coli bacteria found in water supply

TEXAS CITY, Texas – A 24-hour boil water notice has been issued for Texas City, Texas City Emergency Management said.

According to the city’s website, E. coli bacteria were found in the water supply on Thursday. The bacteria can make you sick, and poses a concern for people with weakened immune systems.

Bacterial contamination can occur when increased “run-off” enters the drinking water source (for example, following heavy rains). It can also happen due to broken pipes or a failure in the water treatment process, TCEM said.

What should you do and what do you need to know?

Do not drink the water without boiling it: Let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. The use of bottled water is advised for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling helps kill bacteria and other organisms in the water.

E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

If you are experiencing any of the symptoms above and they persist, you are urged to seek medical advice.

What is being done?

The city is flushing and increasing sampling for bacteria. Officials will inform residents when tests show no bacteria are present and they no longer need to boil their water. The problem is expected to be solved within 24 hours.

To boil water

Fill a pot with water.

Heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top.

Keep heating the water for one more minute.

Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.

Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.

Disinfecting water

If you are unable to boil your water, you can disinfect it to make it safe to drink.

You will need a clean, sanitized container to store any water you disinfect. Officials recommend cleaning and sanitizing your container before you disinfect your water by following these steps:

Wash the storage container with dishwashing soap and water and rinse completely.

Sanitize the container with a solution made by mixing 1 teaspoon of unscented household bleach (bleach that does not have an added scent) in one quart (32 ounces, four cups, or about one liter) of water.

Cover the container and shake it well so that the sanitizing bleach solution touches all inside surfaces of the container.

Wait at least 30 seconds and then pour the sanitizing solution out of the container.

Let the empty sanitized container air-dry before use or rinse the empty container with clean, safe water that is available already.

For more general guidelines and ways to lessen the risk of infection by bacteria and other disease-causing organisms, call the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.