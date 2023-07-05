The wasps are here. All the time. Inside one family’s journey and what you can do if you have the same problem.

HOUSTON – The heat is back, and so are the wasps. Many Houston families are dealing with a takeover of wasps. It can be dangerous and annoying.

The Martin family has tried everything, but the wasps just keep coming back. It’s so bad that sometimes they avoid spending any time outside, knowing it’s going to be a battle.

“It’s really nice we get back here,” said homeowner Jennifer Martin. “Nobody bothers us.”

Nobody, but these guys: the wasps.

“Oh, the struggle is real,” said homeowner Gerald Martin. “They’ve been here ever since. And it’s just something you can’t absolutely get rid of.”

It seems wasps invade every corner outside of the Martin home. According to Gerald Martin, they are found in every corner, such as underneath tables, behind speakers, and within furniture.

It’s an ongoing process, but an ongoing nuisance.

“We can get rid of them, knock them down, and just watch them rebuild,” said Gerald Martin.

Gerald and Jennifer Martin, and their two children have lived in Lake Houston for the past eight years.

Jennifer Martin said she avoids the outdoors as much as possible. Gerald Martin says he tried to grill but would rather cook inside than to knock down the wasps for 30 minutes.

Even worse, Gerald Martin has become a victim himself.

The family is not alone. Jesus Cuellar, with John Moore Services, said he knows all too well.

“This is just around the time when the queen starts building her colony with its eggs and all. And the workers are out about it too, as well,” he said.

Cuellar said to call a pest control specialist to mitigate the problem.

Residents can also try their own remedy, but it can be risky -- wait until the evening when wasps are less active. Wear protective clothing and use a broomstick to knock down the nest.

“Basically you just want to get away from them,” Cuellar said. “Go in a straight line of at least 50 feet out. “So a lot of homeowners, what they can do is use something that’s organic, like peppermint oil, spearmint oil, cinnamon, vinegar, citronella. You can get some peppermint oil, put it in a bottle, a little bit of water, and just spray around the entry points, your windowsills all around the perimeter.”

Cuellar said for some families, it may be a constant pain to remove them.

“It’s going to be a nuisance there. They’re expected. If you don’t have it, great. But if you do just, you know, do some type of prevention,” he said.

As for the Martin family, they’re still working on it.

“You got to be diligent and take care of it and keep away as best you can,” Gerald Martin said. “But I have not been able to keep them away.”