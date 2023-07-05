Fireworks light up sky for Shell Freedom Over Texas Fourth of July celebration

HOUSTON – Fireworks lit up the sky at Eleanor Tinsley Park for Shell Freedom Over Texas.

This year, country superstar Chris Young was the headliner for the annual Fourth of July celebration. Young is best known for his most successful album “I’m Comin’ Over,” and singles such as “Aw Naw” and “I Can Take It From Here.”

Other performers that joined the celebration included Yola, TMF, Cupid, Keesha Pratt Band, and more.

The event has become Houston’s annual signature Fourth of July celebration with an average of 50,000 people in attendance and is televised live in Houston. It’s filled with six hours of festivities, tradition, and concert stages along Allen Parkway, topping off with a fireworks finale.

See how KPRC 2 reporter Bryce Newberry enjoyed the event in the media player above.