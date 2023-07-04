These essential water safety skills are must-knows this summer

As the heat wave will push people toward the water this summer, the YMCA of Greater Houston would like to share some water safety tips!
Dillon Butler, Association Director of Aquatics for the YMCA of Greater Houston, joined KPRC 2+ at 7 a.m. to talk about all things pool safety.
Keep in mind that unintentional drowning is preventable. Teaching children how to swim and be safe around water is one of the most important life skills parents can help their children learn. The YMCA can help you make sure your children learn essential water safety skills, which can open up a world of possibilities for them to satisfy their curiosity safely. You will find some potential story ideas below.
How to ensure safety around water
- Know that any depth of water is dangerous
- Place barriers around the water
- Always designate or be a water watcher – be diligent!
- Remember drowning is quiet and quick
- Learn water rescue skills and CPR
At-home pool safety tips
- Never swim alone
- Supervise your children whenever they’re in the water
- Know your (and your kids) swim capabilities
- Create barriers to make pools harder to access
- Empty kiddie pools immediately after use
Open water safety tips
- Always ask permission
- One of the most important things a parent can do is to instill a simple rule before a day at the pool, beach or lake: always ask permission before entering any body of water
- Use the buddy system
- Ban breath-holding contests