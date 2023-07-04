These essential water safety skills are must-knows this summer

As the heat wave will push people toward the water this summer, the YMCA of Greater Houston would like to share some water safety tips!

Dillon Butler, Association Director of Aquatics for the YMCA of Greater Houston, joined KPRC 2+ at 7 a.m. to talk about all things pool safety.

Keep in mind that unintentional drowning is preventable. Teaching children how to swim and be safe around water is one of the most important life skills parents can help their children learn. The YMCA can help you make sure your children learn essential water safety skills, which can open up a world of possibilities for them to satisfy their curiosity safely. You will find some potential story ideas below.

How to ensure safety around water

Know that any depth of water is dangerous

Place barriers around the water

Always designate or be a water watcher – be diligent!

Remember drowning is quiet and quick

Learn water rescue skills and CPR

At-home pool safety tips

Never swim alone

Supervise your children whenever they’re in the water

Know your (and your kids) swim capabilities

Create barriers to make pools harder to access

Empty kiddie pools immediately after use

Open water safety tips