Powerball jackpot climbs to $546M as drawing nears

A $546 million Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs Wednesday night for those willing to risk $2 against the odds of winning the big prize.
No one has won the jackpot since April 19 when a player in Ohio won $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.
The $546 million jackpot is for winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 29 years. A $282 million cash option pays an immediate lump sum.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Lottery players have a chance at another big prize. The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night and $400 million is up for grabs.