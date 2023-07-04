Powerball jackpot climbs to $546M as drawing nears

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

A $546 million Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs Wednesday night for those willing to risk $2 against the odds of winning the big prize.

No one has won the jackpot since April 19 when a player in Ohio won $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The $546 million jackpot is for winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 29 years. A $282 million cash option pays an immediate lump sum.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Lottery players have a chance at another big prize. The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night and $400 million is up for grabs.