Man chased, gunned down in field in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – A man was chased down and fatally shot by a suspect in a field in northwest Houston Sunday, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in a field at 2200 Teague Rd. at around 6:35 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located the victim with at least one gunshot wound. The victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics. His is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

According to investigators, a man chased the victim down and shot him as he ran away. The suspect, described by police only as a man in his late teens to early 20s, fled the scene.

At this time, there is no known motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.