KPRC 2 anchor Cathy Hernandez serves as grand marshal for Lindale Park’s July 4th annual parade

HOUSTON – Thousands of people celebrated July 4th in Lindale Park on Houston’s north side.

Families decked out in red, white and blue lined the Irvington Esplanade for the annual Lindale Park Civic Club’s parade Tuesday morning.

KPRC 2 anchor Cathy Hernandez was honored to be the grand marshal of this year’s celebration.

City leaders, performers and classic cars joined in on the fun.

The parade has been a special tradition in the community for 22 years and they hope to continue it for years to come.