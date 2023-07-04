Houston’s Latin Restaurant Weeks event happening in July. See what businesses are offering special deals

The Latin Restaurant Weeks event is happening in July.

HOUSTON – In July, Houston foodies can enjoy the Latin Restaurant Weeks event.

This is happening from July 7-21. Restaurants and food trucks will offer great specials that people won’t want to miss. See some of the locations that are participating below.

Taqueria La Perla de Jalisco

This is a Mexican restaurant at 5020 FM 1960 West Unit A-16.

They will offer taquitos for $8, mole, a quesadilla plate and more during the event. They also have vegan and vegetarian options.

La Fisheria

This business serves up Mexican coastal food. It is located at 213 Milam Street.

The award-winning restaurant will have a special $25 three course lunch. You can try natural ceviches, tuna tostadas and fried whole tilapia with salad.

BBQ 713

Cooks at this food truck create Latin fusion food. The business can be found at 610 Exchange Street.

For restaurant week, they will be serving a $10 brisket or pulled pork slider with two sides or two pork ribs with one side. You can also enjoy some strawberry cheesecake that’s on the menu.

Los Ranchitos Restaurant

This location opened in 1983, and the restaurant owners said they were the first Salvadorian restaurant in Space City.

Its address is 7687 Clarewood Drive. The business will have a $14 lunch and dinner menu. Chefs will offer pupusas, tamales, plantain empanadas and other food items.

To see all of the businesses participating in the restaurant weeks, go here.