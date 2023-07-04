90º

Galveston police ask for help as they try to identify man found dead in 2005

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Galveston Police Department detectives are trying to identify a man who was found dead in 2005. (Galveston Police Department)

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – Galveston Police Department detectives are trying to identify a man who was found dead in 2005.

The man was known as “Little Ricky” by community members. He was found dead in the 2600 block of 45th Street in Galveston. Detectives said they have his DNA information and are asking the public if they think they might be related to the man, then they should contact officials to conduct a DNA test.

Officers also shared a photo of the man’s bicycle to help find out who he is. If you know any other information about the man, you can call Galveston police at 409-765-3702.

Galveston Police Department detectives are trying to identify a man who was found dead in 2005. (Galveston Police Department)

