Police investigating after suspects threw explosive devices at D.C. businesses

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, a Nike company logo is displayed outside a Nike store in Charlotte, N.C. Nike appears to have recovered from its pandemic slump, posting a solid quarterly profit driven by soaring online sales of its sneakers and workout apparel. The world's largest sports apparel maker on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 reported a net profit of $1.5 billion profit, or 95 cents per share, in the three-month period ending Aug. 31, up 11% from the same 2019 quarter. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)

(Chuck Burton, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)