Police investigating after suspects threw explosive devices at D.C. businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Police were seeking the people who detonated or threw explosive devices at three closed business locations, including a Nike store and a bank, in Washington, D.C., early Sunday.
Police said no injuries were reported, though unspecified damage was reported at each location: a Truist Bank ATM, targeted at 4:30 a.m.; a Nike store, targeted at 4:36 a.m.; and a Safeway grocery store, targeted at 4:45 a.m. In the first two instances, police said in a statement, a device was placed outside and then detonated.
