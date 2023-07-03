Felon leads law enforcement on chase in stolen truck, falls 25 feet off Highway 59 in Montgomery County

A convicted felon led the Montgomery County Constable’s Office and sheriff’s office on a chase in a stolen truck on Monday and fell 25 feet after jumping off a highway overpass, authorities said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A convicted felon led the Montgomery County Constable’s Office and sheriff’s office on a chase in a stolen truck on Monday and fell 25 feet after jumping off a highway overpass, authorities said.

Pct. 4 deputies received a call to assist the sheriff’s office with trying to find a vehicle that had been used to allegedly commit a burglary at a residence close to Lake Conroe.

A person reported to law enforcement that the vehicle was in New Caney.

Authorities looked for the vehicle in this area and later found it. Pct. 4 then tried to conduct a traffic stop. Corey Simmons, 32, of Houston was driving, and he led them on a pursuit on Highway 59. He reached speeds of up to 100 mph.

During the chase, deputies discovered the truck was stolen from Dayton, Texas.

As the pursuit continued, Simmons drove the wrong way on the highway and crashed into another driver heading north near the highway overpass at Northpark Drive in Kingwood.

Simmons then got out of the truck, hopped over a barrier, and fell 25 feet before landing on the road under the highway.

The other driver involved in the crash was not seriously injured, but Simmons suffered several injuries from his fall. He was taken to a local hospital.

Deputies also found a black semi-automatic gun in the truck, and the man was accused of having methamphetamine.

Simmons will be charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle, felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated assault.