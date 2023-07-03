82-year-old Kerrville woman last seen Sunday afternoon reported missing

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 82-year-old woman who they said was last seen in Kerrville, Texas, Sunday.

Betty Matter was last seen at 1655 Junction Hwy at 1 p.m. According to DPS, she was wearing a red, white, and blue shirt, black pants, blue socks and red shoes at the time of her disappearance and uses a walker.

Authorities said she drives a white 2006 Lexus LX 470 with the Texas license plate number BGT2738.

Anyone with information on Matter’s whereabouts is urged to call the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181.