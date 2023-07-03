19-year-old arrested, charged for shooting teen during altercation near Fifth Ward

HOUSTON – A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with shooting a teen Saturday, the Houston Police Department said.

Qualen Marqual Ward, 19, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 183rd State District Court.

The shooting happened in a parking lot in the 3000 block of Collingsworth Street around 6:15 p.m.

According to HPD, the victim and Ward had a verbal altercation that escalated. Ward shot the victim and then fled the scene, police said. The victim, 18, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officers later learned of Ward’s whereabouts and said they arrested him without further incident. He was subsequently taken to jail and charged for his alleged role in the incident.