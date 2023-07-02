HISD superintendent explains district’s challenges, Miller Outdoor Theatre’s 100th season and more on Houston Newsmakers

The TEA announced its intention to take over the Houston Independent School District as of June 1st.

IN THIS EPISODE:

Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles shares information about the district’s low fourth grade reading levels.

The Miller Outdoor Theatre turns 100 years old.

HISD superintendent discusses challenges district faces

Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles knew what he was getting into when he accepted the state appointed leadership role for HISD.

“I’m a professional public servant,” Miles said on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall. “When the call came out, I knew this was an opportunity to serve a whole bunch of kids, many of whom are underprivileged. So, I wanted to help.”

There is much work to be done. Miles used information from the National Assessment of Educational Progress to show how far behind HISD students are when looking at fourth grade reading levels.

Texas and HISD lag behind already low fourth grade reading levels (KPRC)

The information that HISD is thirteen percentage points behind the national average for fourth grade reading levels is problematic for sure. Miles said while the data is alarming, it provides incentive to answer the challenge.

“The real question is ‘can our kids read?’ That’s the real question,” he said. “Can they do math? Are they prepared for jobs that will provide them a living wage once they graduate? Are they prepared for the year 2035?”

Miles has a multi pronged plan of attack that he said will make a difference in the short and long term. One area of focus will be at the youngest stage learning with prekindergarten.

“We need to expand the number of pre-k seats we have but also the pre-k classrooms that we have,” he said.

Special 100th season of Miller Outdoor Theatre

For 100 years, Hermann Park has been the home of some of the best free entertainment in Houston and the United States. What started as a simple band shell in 1923 has evolved into a state of the art theatre with some of the best entertainment money can’t buy. That’s because all of the entertainment is free! Cissy Segall Davis is the Managing Director at Miller and said City of Houston leaders knew a good thing early on.

“In the early 60s the city really looked at what was Miller outdoor theatre in Hermann Park and said we want to do bigger (and) better. We want something more,” she said.

So, they actually floated a bond issue that the public overwhelmingly supported. The community still supports the nearly year round programs on the Miller Outdoor stage, and in this 100th year there will be even more spectacular performances. See what’s in store on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

