1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at southwest Harris County lounge after argument over minor crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person died and two others were injured in a shooting outside of the after-hours Vienna Lounge in southwest Harris County on Sunday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting stemmed from a minor crash around 5 a.m. in the parking lot of the Alief business at 13600 Bissonnet Street, and the suspected shooter was possibly shot by the lounge’s security guard.

The establishment is open after 2 a.m.

Harris County sheriff provides update on deadly shooting at Vienna Lounge

Gonzalez said a crash led to an argument and possibly a physical fight. People then took out pistols and a shooting occurred. The victim was a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, who is in critical condition, is a suspected shooter, and deputies said he was possibly shot by a security guard who tried to stop the situation.

He was shot several times.

A woman was shot in the leg while trying to run away after shots were fired. She drove herself to an emergency clinic, was released and is expected to be OK.

Authorities do not know if those injured were initially involved in the crash or if they were bystanders.

The sheriff’s office is not aware if there were other shooters, and they are trying to gather more information. They have not identified the victims.

If you know anything about the case, call the sheriff’s office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers.

Authorities asked people to not visit after-hours lounges because they said there tends to be criminal activity at those places.