WATCH LIVE: All eyes on the Rockets at the start of NBA free agency

Houston – In one of the biggest off seasons in recent franchise history, the Houston Rockets will continue to build and fill out their roster at the start of NBA free agency Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Houston has the most cap space in league at around $60 million, so the team has been linked to a number of the top free agents. Decorated players like Fred VanVleet, Brook Lopez - even Kyrie Irving - could all be in the mix to sport a Rockets uniform next season.

The KPRC 2 Sports team will take you inside the Rockets potential moves during our NBA free agency special Friday at 6:30 p.m.

