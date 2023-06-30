Waste of money or trendy? Handbag ‘smaller than a grain of salt’ sold for $63,000

HOUSTON – Have you ever carried a bag worth $63,000? Me neither! Imagine that 63K going towards something that is barely visible to the human eye.
Apparently, it didn’t take much for this microscopic handbag, which is described to be “smaller than a grain of sea salt” and “narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle,” to be sold for that amount, according to an Instagram post on MSCHF’s page and CNN.
The handbag, made by MSCHF, which is a Brooklyn-based art group, measures in at 657-by-2220-by-700 microns (or less than 0.03 inches wide), according to NBC New York. The fluorescent yellowish-green bag, inspired by a popular Louis Vuitton design and has the detail of Louis Vuitton’s signature “LV” monogram when enlarged, was sold Wednesday at an online auction.
So, what is this bag made of? According to CNN, the designer used two-photon polymerization, a manufacturing technology used to 3D-print micro-scale plastic parts.
If you had the money to throw at something so... different, would you buy this handbag? Let us know your thoughts below!