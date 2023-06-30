Waste of money or trendy? Handbag ‘smaller than a grain of salt’ sold for $63,000

Microscopic 'Louis Vuitton' handbag sold for $63K at an auction, the latest project from art collective MSCHF. MSCHF

HOUSTON – Have you ever carried a bag worth $63,000? Me neither! Imagine that 63K going towards something that is barely visible to the human eye.

Apparently, it didn’t take much for this microscopic handbag, which is described to be “smaller than a grain of sea salt” and “narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle,” to be sold for that amount, according to an Instagram post on MSCHF’s page and CNN.

The handbag, made by MSCHF, which is a Brooklyn-based art group, measures in at 657-by-2220-by-700 microns (or less than 0.03 inches wide), according to NBC New York. The fluorescent yellowish-green bag, inspired by a popular Louis Vuitton design and has the detail of Louis Vuitton’s signature “LV” monogram when enlarged, was sold Wednesday at an online auction.

Microscopic 'Louis Vuitton' handbag sold for $63K at an auction, the latest project from art collective MSCHF. MSCHF (CNN Newsource)

So, what is this bag made of? According to CNN, the designer used two-photon polymerization, a manufacturing technology used to 3D-print micro-scale plastic parts.

If you had the money to throw at something so... different, would you buy this handbag? Let us know your thoughts below!