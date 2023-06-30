82º

AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing girls from Athens believed to be in ‘grave danger’

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Bonnie Webb, 11, and Willow Webb, 14, went missing Thursday. (AMBER Alert)

ATHENS, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for two girls from Athens, Texas, who authorities said are believed to be in “grave danger.”

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Bonnie Webb, 11, and Willow Webb, 14, went missing Thursday.

According to deputies, Bonnie is 4′11″ with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans. Willow is 5′1″ with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is urged to call Henderson County SO at 903-675-5128.

