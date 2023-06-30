29-year-old son charged with stabbing his father to death in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A 29-year-old man is accused of stabbing his father to death in League City.

Collin Hickey is charged with murder in the death of Thomas Hickey, 76.

League City police said at approximately 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, they were called to the 2500 block of W. Marina Bay Dr. They arrived and found the body of Thomas Hickey with visible stab wounds to his neck.

Detectives learned that the victim shared the home with his 29-year-old son, Collin Hickey. Detectives discovered that Collin left the scene of the crime shortly before his father’s body was discovered. A few hours later, Collin was located in Gonzales, Texas, after crashing his car and being transported to a local emergency room.

Police said over the next 36 hours, investigators interviewed friends and family members of Thomas Hickey, processed evidence associated with the crime, and collaborated with the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s and District Attorney’s offices. The investigation established probable cause to believe that Collin Hickey stabbed his father causing his death.

On Thursday, June 29, detectives arrested Collin Hickey and charged him with murder. His bond is set at $250,000.