FIRST ON 2: Teen Taco Bell employee accused of pulling gun on customer who canceled order

PASADENA, Texas – An 18-year-old Pasadena Taco Bell employee has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on a customer in the drive-thru after the customer decided to cancel their order, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Bryan Alexander Carranza, who, according to court records, is a shift lead at Taco Bell, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He’s being held on a $20,000 bond but prosecutors asked for his bond to be set at $40,000.

The incident happened Saturday evening at the Taco Bell located at 302 Southmore Ave.

“The victim had pulled up and was in the process fixing to place an order, a to-go order, and got a phone call and decided to cancel the order,” Pasadena PD media relations officer Jessica Ramirez said. “As he was pulling through the drive-thru, the suspect just started yelling at him through the window.”

Carranza and the victim had an argument, which is when Carranza pulled the gun from his waistband. The victim called 911.

“While the victim was on the phone with our dispatch center, the suspect came out and began pulling on his door and also punching himself in the face,” Ramirez said.

Police took Carranza into custody without incident and said that he smelled of alcohol.

“Something as simple as ordering food that turned into something a lot more,” Ramirez said.

Taco Bell has not responded to KPRC 2′s request for comment.