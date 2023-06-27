Fugitive wanted for deadly shooting at north Houston apartment complex in April arrested in Tennessee

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. – A fugitive accused of shooting and killing a man in north Houston in April has been arrested in a small Tennesee town, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

James E. Thomas, 29, was apprehended by MNPD and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force Monday. He was wanted for allegedly killing a 41-year-old man at an apartment complex located at 16900 Northchase Dr. on April 18, 2023.

After receiving reports from the Houston Police Department that Thomas was thought to be in Middle, Tennesee, MNPD detective and task force member Jason Cregan developed information confirming that the suspect was near Nashville.

Thomas was arrested without incident at a residence on Sioux Terrace in Madison and is being held in Nashville, investigators said. A pistol was also recovered during the arrest. His bond was set at $250,000.

What happened?

HPD patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting call at the Royal Phoenician Apartments and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds at his apartment door.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the man to a local hospital, where police said doctors pronounced him dead.

Witnesses reported seeing three or four unknown men near the apartment moments before the shooting.

After an investigation, Thomas was identified as a suspect in the case. It is unknown if any other suspects were identified or arrested.

Anyone with more information this shooting is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.