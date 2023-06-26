Woman found dead at home in Spring; man detained by deputies

Woman found dead at home in Spring; man detained

SPRING, Texas – A woman was found dead at a home in Spring Monday, according to Harris County Precinct 4 deputies.

Homicide investigators were called to a residence located in the 20400 block of Long Cypress Drive.

Homicide Investigators are currently working an investigation in the 20400 Long Cypress Drv. A female was found deceased in the home by Precinct 4 deputies. A male is being detained. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/wDuYnHkXC5 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 26, 2023

According to deputies, a man has been detained.

KPRC 2 will provide more updates as they become available.