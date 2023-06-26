94º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman found dead at home in Spring; man detained by deputies

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Spring, Crime, Harris County Precinct 4
Woman found dead at home in Spring; man detained (KPRC 2)

SPRING, Texas – A woman was found dead at a home in Spring Monday, according to Harris County Precinct 4 deputies.

Homicide investigators were called to a residence located in the 20400 block of Long Cypress Drive.

According to deputies, a man has been detained.

KPRC 2 will provide more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email