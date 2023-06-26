Man charged in stabbing of bus passenger in west Houston

Steven James Conley, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect who called police and turned himself in after stabbing a man at a bus stop on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to a stabbing call at a bus stop in the 9700 block of Westheimer Road about 8:55 p.m. Upon arrival, they learned a man getting off a bus was stabbed by a suspect with a pocketknife.

Paramedics transported the victim, 46, to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said Conley called 911 and reported that he stabbed the victim, but was no longer at the scene. HPD and Metro police officers located Conley and took him into custody.