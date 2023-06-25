North Texas postal service employee dies while working, temperatures felt like 115 degrees Fahrenheit

DALLAS – A United States Postal Service employee died while working his route in Dallas on Tuesday during scorching weather, according to NBC 5.

Eugene Gates worked for the company for 40 years.

His cause of death has not been released yet. But, it felt like 115 degrees Fahrenheit in Dallas on Tuesday, and this is the hottest it has been since the 1980s, NBC 5 reported.

Gates was in the Lakewood neighborhood when he died. Chase Thomas, who lives in that area, said this was a tragic incident.

“It’s definitely sad you know,” Thomas said to NBC 5. “This time of year, it can be dangerous being out in the heat in the afternoon.”

USPS has not mentioned whether Gates died from the hot temperatures. They shared the following statement.

“The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of life suffered yesterday involving a Lakewood Post Office Letter Carrier. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time.”

The USPS has a Heat Illness Prevention Program (HIPP) to provide safety tips to employees.