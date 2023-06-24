Woman says mold in apartment was making her sick, southwest Houston complex promises to fix issues after KPRC 2 visit

A retired teacher said she’s been getting sick from living with two types of mold growing in her southwest Houston apartment for months.

Despite deteriorating conditions, she added that rent and other fees have gone up.

Barbara Lauderdale said she’s made multiple complaints to management about the issues but has been ignored.

“I’m fed up,” she said.

In November, it will be two years since Lauderdale moved into her ground floor apartment at the Falls of Chelsea Lane. She said she’s been dealing with issues ever since.

“I can’t take a bath or anything... or wash whatever. I can’t because why are they turning off the hot water?” Lauderdale said.

There were multiple times she was left completely dry.

“They were turning the water, period, off for a while. And, I think it was just a way of saving money. They would turn it off three times in one week,” she said.

Lauderdale also believes leakage from her patio is allowing moisture to seep in her home, causing mold to grow and make her asthma flare and skin itch.

“See all this white stuff that’s growing? It’s growing out of the tile,” she said while pointing to her floor tiles.

Not only is Lauderdale concerned about the white mold, but she also said she’s convinced that black mold is growing on her ceiling. She said she has told management about it for months, and no one has done a thing.

We visited the leasing office. Despite what seems to be a log of complaint emails to management that Lauderdale showed us, staff members told us about plumbing repairs that may have affected the water, but said they were unaware of the mold issues.

“They’re telling a lie. They heard about every issue,” she said.

After speaking with KPRC, they’re vowing to get rid of the mold within two days, but Lauderdale said it’s too late.

“I’ve been waiting for them to make repairs and this and that, so now, I’m in the process of moving, but I don’t know where,” she said.

Any tenants experiencing mold or ongoing utility issues at their complex are advised to call 311 and the Houston Health Department to report it. Make sure to keep a record of your calls.

You can also get free legal help through Lone Star Legal Aid. Visit Lonestarlegal.org for more information.