Newborn left in Safe Haven Baby Box adopted by firefighter who found her

OCALA, Fla. – A firefighter in Ocala, Florida, was pulling an overnight shift at the station in January when he was awakened at 2 a.m. by an alarm.

He recognized the sound immediately. A newborn had been placed in the building’s Safe Haven Baby Box, a device that allows someone to safely and anonymously surrender a child — no questions asked.

“To be honest, I thought it was a false alarm,” said the firefighter, who wished to remain anonymous to protect his family’s privacy. But when he opened the box, he discovered a healthy infant wrapped in a pink blanket.

That baby would become his daughter, Zoey.

“She had a little bottle with her, and she was just chilling,” he said. “I picked her up and held her. We locked eyes, and that was it. I’ve loved her ever since that moment.”

The firefighter and his wife had been trying for more than a decade to have a baby, and the wheels in his head started turning.

“I didn’t call my wife right away, because I didn’t want to wake her up, but I knew she’d be on board,” he said of his plan. He would go to the hospital with the baby and inquire about adopting her.

