1 dead, 6 transported after carbon monoxide poisoning incident in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – A person is dead in a case of carbon monoxide poisoning at a northwest Houston apartment complex.

According to the Houston Fire Department, they responded to the 6500 block of W. 43rd Street for a carbon monoxide poisoning call early Thursday.

The fire department said they arrived to find one person dead. Six other people were transported to a nearby emergency room. The fire department said the Hazardous Material team also responded to the scene.

Crews did find a generator inside one of the apartment units, the fire department said.

