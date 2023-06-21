Kindergarten teachers accused of drugging at least 8 children in Taiwan, investigation launched

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan – Kindergarten teachers in Taiwan have been accused of drugging their students, raising alarm among parents on the island.

Blood tests found traces of sedatives, including phenobarbital and benzodiazepines, in at least eight children at a private kindergarten in New Taipei City, according to the local Education Department. Police began a criminal investigation in recent weeks after parents complained that their children were behaving unusually.

