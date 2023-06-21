How children can participate in the world’s largest swimming lesson at Typhoon Texas

Typhoon Texas hosts free swim lessons as a part of the world's largest swimming lesson.

HOUSTON – Typhoon Texas is offering free swim lessons this Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. for children of all ages.

The event is part of the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, an annual global drowning prevention event launched by the World Waterpark Association.

Typhoon Texas is offering free entry to the event for both participants and non-participating observers. However, a sign-up is required for all attending.

After the event, all attendants must exit the park, but those who participated in the swimming lesson can enjoy free admission to the waterpark for the rest of the day (10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Non-participating observers must purchase a day pass.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall. Free onsite parking, free tubes, and free life jackets are available. Visit typhoontexas.com for more information.

Click here to sign up.