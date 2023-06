The Pasadena Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

Authorities are looking for 30-year-old Jennifer Melissa Gonzalez. A tow truck company found her vehicle on June 16 in the 2000 block of Jefferson Street in the east downtown area of Houston.

If you have seen her or have information about her disappearance call Detective S. Mata at 713-475-7878 or 713-477-1221. Officers have not released additional details about this case.

