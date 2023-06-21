Calling all Houstonians: Volunteers needed for Shell Freedom Over Texas festival

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner and the City of Houston need volunteers for the city’s official Fourth of July Celebration.

Shell Freedom Over Texas is one of the biggest summer events hosted by the city, including live music performances, family-friendly activities, and a stunning fireworks display. However, the annual event would not be possible without the generous Houstonians who volunteer their time and energy to ensure that the festival continues running smoothly year after year.

Volunteer assignments include assisting as a festival greeter, selling tickets, or attending one of the booths. Volunteers can enjoy free parking and event shirts in exchange for their time. You must be at least 16 years old to sign up, and there are two shifts to choose from: 2:30 to 7 p.m. or 6 to 9:30 p.m. Volunteers who sign up to work both shifts will receive a free dinner as compensation.

This year’s festival will take place at Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks on Buffalo Bayou, and country star Chris Young will be headlining the event.

In his announcement of the festival’s details, Mayor Sylvester Turner expressed his pleasure to “invite Houstonians and my fellow Texans to join us for this annual celebration, so we may demonstrate the importance of honoring our country, respecting the values of our founding fathers, and instilling pride in our community.”

You can visit this website to sign up.