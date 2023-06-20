VIDEO: Homeless man sleeping in vehicle in SE Houston assaulted after telling robbery suspects he didn’t have money

Homeless man sleeping in vehicle in SE Houston assaulted after telling robbery suspects he didn’t have money

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects they said are responsible for assaulting a homeless man sleeping in his vehicle.

According to HPD, the incident happened in front of a convenience store in the 9200 block of Scott around 11:30 p.m. on June 5.

Police said a man noticed two males walking up to his vehicle and stepped out to see what they wanted.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The victim told them he was homeless and did not have any cash.

That is when the suspects began to assault the man, punching him in the face multiples times. They then fled the location on foot.

One of the suspects was said to have been wearing dark clothing, while the second suspect was wearing a blue jacket and orange pants.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.