Man dead after shooting in southeast Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Bellfort Avenue Shooting (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Houston police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened in the 7900 block of Bellfort Avenue.

According to police, a man was sitting at a METRO bus stop when a car drove up and several shots were fired from it.

The man got up and ran behind the bus stop into a grassy area where he collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have arrived on the scene and are talking to witnesses and looking to see if there were any surveillance cameras in the area that may have seen what happened.

