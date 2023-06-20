Baytown man accused of cutting paws, legs off of at least 4 puppies

BAYTOWN, Texas – A Baytown man is in the Harris County Jail accused of cutting the paws or legs off at least four puppies.

Court documents show Justin Reilly Belton, 44, is charged with four counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals. His bond is set at $48,000.

According to the documents, the crimes happened around June 17. The documents said Belton knowingly and intentionally cut off the paws or legs of at least four different puppies with an unknown object.

Belton is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 9 a.m.