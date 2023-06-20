Astros World Championship ring returned to Minute Maid ballpark supervisor after social media plea

A longtime ballpark supervisor at Minute Maid Park is relieved after he was reunited with an important keepsake given to him by the Houston Astros.

The man, who has worked for Minute Maid Park for 23 years, got a World Championship ring from the team for his time working at the park.

On Father’s Day, he went to the bathroom, took off the ring and washed his hands but forgot to put it back on.

An 8-year-old boy reportedly found the keepsake, took it to his dad and wished him a Happy Father’s Day.

The father said he thought it was a replica ring until a family friend of the ballpark supervisor took to social media in an effort to find it. The boy’s father saw the post.

“Today while at the Father’s Day game at Minute Maid Park my friend’s dad took off his ring to wash his hands,” a Facebook post written by Janie Arredondo said. “He was working and got a call for assistance and about 20 minutes later he realized it was missing. He went back to look and it was gone. His Father’s Day was ruined.”

Arredondo continued, saying that the ring is personalized to every employee.

“We hope whoever has it will return it. It is one of his joys from working there for many years,” she said.

After several shares, Arredondo updated the post with a happy update.

“HOUSTON IS AMAZING! Because of the shares someone has come forward!” she said.

