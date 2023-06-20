2 Your Health: The Houston Health Department warns about dangerous heat

HOUSTON – The Houston area is dealing with dangerous heat this June.

Dr. David Persse, Chief Medical Officer for the City of Houston, talks about the dangers of being outside.

The City of Houston activated its Public Health Heat Emergency Plan to help people take refuge from extreme heat.

Anyone without air-conditioning can seek shelter at certain city multi-service centers and the downtown central library on Juneteenth.

The rest of the week all City of Houston libraries and multi-service centers will serve as cooling centers during their normal business hours on weekdays and Saturdays.