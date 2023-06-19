Texas heat taking toll on native wildlife. Here’s how you can help animals in your neighborhood stay safe

HOUSTON – The Houston SPCA Wildlife Center of Texas said it’s treating more emaciated wild animals for dehydration in Texas’ scorching temperatures.

The center said Monday that it has seen a 20% increase in the number of ill, injured or orphaned animals from this time in 2022.

Among the impacted animals that SPCA treated on Friday, June 16 were a loon, woodpecker, yellow-crowned night - heron and a mockingbird.

The animals have since been treated and will be released once they have fully recovered.

With the temperatures reaching the triple digits, here are some ways you can help the wildlife in your neighborhood: